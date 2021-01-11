1 of 9
Rahul Dravid turned 48 on Monday and social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the former India captain, both from fans and former cricketers. ''One of the greatest cricketers to ever play the game and an inspiration to many. Happy Birthday Rahul bhai'',tweeted K.L. Rahul.
VVS Laxman, who shared some memorable partnerships with 'The Wall', took to Twitter to send his "warm wishes to a special friend". "Warm birthday wishes to a special friend with whom I shared a lot of wonderful memories and who continues to inspire us. Wishing you a very special birthday and a wonderful year ahead Rahul," Laxman said. The duo shared one of the most memorable partnerships at the iconic Eden Gardens as India defeated Australia after they had enforced a follow-on.
As wishes poured in from all corners for the former Indian captain, Virender Sehwag took the cake with a witty wish for Dravid. Kehte hain Deewaaron ke bhi kaan hote hain. Yeh deewar ke kaan toh hain hi jo sabko achhe se sunte hain, balki bahut saaf hriday aur mann bhi hai. When we had the Wall, we had it All. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid , wish you fulfillment in all that you do,” the former
Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also passed his birthday greetings to Dravid. "A very happy birthday to Rahul Dravid. Good day to have you batting!" Bhogle wrote on Twitter.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) put out some interesting stats about Dravid and tweeted: "More than 10,000 runs in Tests and ODIs, 194 fifty-plus scores, most Test catches by a non-wicketkeeper, most balls faced in Test cricket, only player to be involved in two 300-plus ODI partnerships. Happy birthday to the incredible Rahul Dravid." "Wishing Rahul Dravid - former India captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday," tweeted BCCI.
A host of sportspersons and politicians took to Twitter to wish the former Indian skipper. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wished the former Indian cricketer and captain Rahul Dravid on his birthday. He tweeted: ''Birthday greetings to the former Indian cricketer and Captain Rahul Dravid ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life. #RahulDravid''
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also wished the "Great Wall of India" the best of health and happiness on his birthday.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished shared the achievements of Dravid, one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the sport. The board tweeted: ''509 international caps🧢 24,208 international runs🏏 48 international tons 👍 Most catches (210) in Tests 👌 Over 10,000 runs in both Tests & ODIs 👏 Wishing Rahul Dravid - former India captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏''
He was bestowed with the Arjuna award -- country's second highest sporting honour -- in 1998, while he received the country's second and third highest civilian honour Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan in 2004 and 2013 respectively. He was also the recipient of the ICC Cricketer of the Year award in 2004.
