Abu Dhabi: The Election Committee of the UAE Football Association confirmed it has received Al Ain Club's official nomination of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for the post of President of the Football Association. The elections are slated for September 8.
To date, no other club has submitted papers to contest the presidency. The Election Committee will hold a meeting Sunday evening, led by Salem Bin Bahian Al Ameri, and featuring Mohammed bin Hazam, secretary general of the football association. They will examine Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan's candidacy file and announce the result thereafter.
The committee has also set a window from July 16 to 18 for receiving and adjudicating any appeals. Following this period, the final result for the post of President of the Football Association will be officially announced.