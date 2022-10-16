Sharjah: The Sharjah Women’s Sports Club’s fencing team clinched two gold and one bronze medal in the UAE Fencing Federation Championship held for U-17 and U-20 categories at the Asma Bint Al Numan Hall in Dubai.
Producing a flawless performance, Habiba Islam bagged two gold medals after winning the finals of the sabre and foil in the U-20 category of the competition. Afra Al Balushi settled for bronze in the sabre in the same category.
Eleven fencers from Sharjah Women’s Sports Club participated in the championship. Sheikha Al Zaabi, Lamar Al Nahla, Habiba Islam, Shamma Al Hammadi, Aisha Khalifa, Nadia Jassim, Afra Al Balushi, Maha Al Serkal, Afra Al Shataf, Anoud Nabil, and Maryam Abdullah were part of the team.
Sharjah Women’s Sports Club’s basketball teams from the Central and Eastern regions continued their participation in the Women’s Open Championship, which started last week.
The club’s basketball team includes Alyazia Sultan, Amal Bin Haider, Alia Al Naqbi, Alia Al Suwaidi, Shalin Shalika, Yasmine Yazid, Suhaila Abbas, Nina Ninkovic, Maryam Adel, Rawda Muhammad, Maitha Mubarak, and Nour Ali.
Making a winning start, the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club Central won their opening match against a Ballers Nation team, 53-48.
Shooting team
Yasmin Tahlak and Ghaya Al Shuhail, who are members of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club’s shooting team, represented the UAE at the World Shooting Championships currently underway in Egypt.
Yasmin scored 607.2 points in the air rifle competition for a distance of 10 meters. Yasmin improved upon her previous performance as in the last edition of the World Championship, she secured 589.4 points. Ghaya also performed better and scored 542 points in the air pistol competition, surpassing her previous mark of 539 points in the last edition of the event.
Meanwhile, the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club table tennis team took part in the Women’s League Championship, which was held at Al Orouba Club in Fujairah.
Noura Al Mazmi, Reem Adel, Ahlam Adel, Asma Ibrahim, Shamma Aref, Yara Al-Damisi, Hessa Saud, Shahd Aref, Farah Islam, and Nawel Al Hosani represented the club, as did Shamsa Aref, Amal Al Hammadi, Sheikha Al Marzouqi, Maryam Al Suwaidi, and Prasna Devi.