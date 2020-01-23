Dubai Route Map
Dubai Route Map 2020 Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Worknesh Degefa, the reigning Boston Marathon champion, and fellow Ethiopian Soloman Deksisa will be taking to the roads for the 21st edition of the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon on Friday. Here is the route map and schedule for the race.

Schedule

Start times

5.55am Wheelchair Marathon

6am Marathon

7am Marathon masses

8.15am 10km Road Race

11am 4km Fun Run

Prize money

Men and women

1st $100.000

2nd $40,000

3rd $20,000

Dubai marathon course record

Men Getaneh Molla (Ethiopia) 2.03:34 in 2019

Women Ruth Chepngetich (Kenya) 2.17:08 in 2019