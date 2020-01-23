Dubai: Worknesh Degefa, the reigning Boston Marathon champion, and fellow Ethiopian Soloman Deksisa will be taking to the roads for the 21st edition of the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon on Friday. Here is the route map and schedule for the race.
Schedule
Start times
5.55am Wheelchair Marathon
6am Marathon
7am Marathon masses
8.15am 10km Road Race
11am 4km Fun Run
Prize money
Men and women
1st $100.000
2nd $40,000
3rd $20,000
Dubai marathon course record
Men Getaneh Molla (Ethiopia) 2.03:34 in 2019
Women Ruth Chepngetich (Kenya) 2.17:08 in 2019