Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced the opening of registrations for the eighth edition of the Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament, that is scheduled to be held from November 8 to 22.

Held under the patronage of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, the Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament is organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of DSC and participation is open to all Emirati and non-Emirati women working in government, semi-government and private sectors.

This year, however, there will be no team sports given the circumstances and the need to maintain social distancing, as mandated by COVID-19 safety regulations and protocols. Participants, instead, can choose from six individual sports, namely bowling, road running, cycling, badminton, CrossFit and table tennis.

Those interested in taking part can register through the official DSC website (www.dubaisc.ae). The deadline for registration is October 31, but there are only limited spots available in every event and registrations will close once the spots are taken.

The organising committee of the tournament has, therefore, called on all government, semi-government and private institutions to send in their entries at the earliest.

The organising committee will hold a workshop on October 6 to explain the technical and organisational regulations for each of the tournaments included in the eighth edition. The requirements for registration in the tournament will be presented in detail, and all tournament-related queries will be answered.