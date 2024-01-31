Dubai: A total of 120 drivers in 42 cars across the LMP2, LMP3 and GT3 categories will be seen in action in the four-hour endurance race as the ‘Asian Le Mans Series’ returns to Dubai Autodrome for the fourth consecutive year on February 4. The round three of the series will take place at 1pm on February 4 at Dubai Autodrome.
The world’s most notable drivers will be going all out as an entry spot is up for grabs in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race, taking place in France later in the year.
With a total of 13 cars lining up on the grid at Dubai Autodrome this year’s LMP2 field is the largest to date, and features some key driver talent, including: Rene Binder, Porsche factory driver Julien Andlauer, World Endurance Championship alumnus Oliver Rasmussen, Alpine works driver Matthieu Vaxiviere, as well as Oman’s Ahmed Al Harthy, and GTE 2021 “24H of Le Mans” winner Francois Perrodo.
Great line-up
This year’s GT3 category will see cars from Porsche, Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini, BMW, Aston Martin, and Audi taking part, and features experienced motorsport talent such as two-time 24H of Le Mans winner Earl Bamber; Al Faisal Al Zubair from Oman, former F2 driver and current WEC driver Sean Gelael, as well as GT3 stalwarts Klaus Bachler and Martin Konrad.
Faisal Al Sahlawi, General Manager of Dubai Autodrome, said: “We’re delighted to have the Asian Le Mans Series return for the fourth year running, and its superb line-up of local, regional and international driving talent promises to deliver a thrilling on-track battle. With an entry spot for the 24H of Le Mans at stake, the competition will be fierce and we are delighted to be welcoming back this prestigious event on our motorsport calendar.
“In addition to the on-track action, the Asian Le Mans Series race can also be enjoyed by family visitors too. We would encourage everyone to register for their tickets now and enjoy one of the most anticipated, high-octane events of the 2024 racing season.”