Dubai: Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board of Dubai Women Establishment, today crowned the winners of the fifth Dubai Women’s Triathlon.

The 2022 Triathlon, which saw the participation of women of different nationalities and ages, was organised by the Dubai Sports Council in cooperation with the Dubai Ladies Club. The region’s first female-only competition of its kind, the Triathlon features a combination of three disciplines – swimming, running, and cycling – over 40 km. Shamsa Saleh, CEO of the Dubai Women Establishment, and Fawzia Faridoun, Head of the Women’s Sports Department at the Dubai Sports Council, also attended the award ceremony held today.

Mona Al Marri said the event reflects the keenness of Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Women Establishment and President of the Dubai Ladies Club, wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to raise women’s participation and competitiveness in various sectors.

Greatest potential

“The UAE’s leadership places the highest priority on ensuring women are able to achieve their greatest potential in all spheres, including sports,” Al Marri said. “This commitment to empowering women is deeply ingrained in the country’s ethos and values. Under the leadership’s guidance, several initiatives have been launched to enhance their achievements in local, regional and international sporting competitions,” she added. Al Marri urged all stakeholders to continue working to ensure the broadest participation of women in tournaments and competitions across sporting disciplines.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, stressed that the UAE leadership’s vision has transformed the nation into a model for women’s empowerment and gender balance. Since its inception, the leadership has ensured that women play a dynamic and meaningful role in every facet of social, economic and political life. “The Dubai Sports Council continues to launch programmes and put in place mechanisms to ensure high women’s participation in sports. The Dubai Women’s Triathlon is one of the largest initiatives undertaken by the Council in cooperation with the Dubai Ladies Club, to inspire women of all nationalities, ages and physical levels to engage in sporting and fitness activities,” he added.

Asmaa Al-Hajj won first place in the Super Sprint category after finishing the race in a time of 59 minutes and 24 seconds, followed by Khawla Al-Muhairi with a time of 1 hour, 3 minutes and 51 seconds. Aysa Al-Shehhi came in third with a time of 1 hour 14 minutes and 56 seconds. In the Open category, Kaley Johnson won first place after finishing the race in a time of 44 minutes and 12 seconds, followed by Irish Hazel Mackie in second place with a time of 44 minutes and 31 seconds and Jade Kramer in third place with a time of 47 minutes. In the Team category, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority Team 1 came first with a time of 42 minutes and 34 seconds, followed by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority Team 2 with a time of 45 minutes and 22 seconds, while the Abu Dhabi Police Team came third with a time of 45 minutes and 24 seconds.

Sprint race

Fatima Al-Humairi won first place in the Sprint race, with a time of 1 hour 36 minutes and 14 seconds. In the Team category, the Abu Dhabi Police team won first place with a time of 1 hour 7 seconds and 26 seconds, followed by the Petra team in second place with a time of 1 hour 22 minutes 59 seconds. Team A&M finished third with a time of 1 hour 28 minutes and 23 seconds.