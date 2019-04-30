The seventh season of the NAS Sports Tournament will start on May 7

Saeed Hareb and Mohammad Abdul Nasser Al Khayat at the official signing of the sponsorship agreement. Image Credit: DSC

Dubai: Meydan — a visionary concept of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai — have reiterated their support for the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament and will be one of the event’s Diamond Sponsors this season.

Host of world horse racing’s biggest night, the Dubai World Cup, and one of the biggest names in Dubai’s real estate and hospitality sectors, Meydan Group signed an agreement with Dubai Sports Council (DSC) to sponsor the tournament, which has become the biggest of its kind in terms of participation and prize money.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of DSC, and Mohammad Abdul Nasser Al Khayat, Vice-President for Commercial Affairs and Free Zone at Meydan Group, made the deal official in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC, Saleh Al Marzouqi, Director of DSC’s Sports Development section, and Sara Al Sayegh, Director of Communication and Marketing Department at DSC.

“Meydan have been one the staunchest supporters of the NAS Sports Tournament,” said Saeed Hareb. “They have been sponsoring the tournament since the first edition and we are really pleased to announce the continuation of this remarkable partnership.

“The renewal of this partnership confirms Meydan’s strong and generous support for the sports sector, which goes beyond hosting the glamorous Dubai World Cup horse racing extravaganza at the magnificent Meydan Racecourse every year.

“This partnership is also a reiteration of Meydan’s commitment to our diverse community and it will go a long way in spreading the message of healthy-living, and also encourage members of our community to embrace sports and a physically active lifestyle.”

Organised under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the NAS Sports Tournament has been held every year during Ramadan since 2013.

Organised by DSC, the tournament has seen more than 22,000 athletes take part over the past six seasons, including amateurs and international legends such as Zinedine Zidane and Falcao, and even ambassadors and consuls general of different countries.

“Meydan Group is once again delighted to be a Diamond Sponsor for the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament,” said Al Khayat. “As this great event continues to flourish, we look forward to sharing in and promoting the values of sportsmanship and perseverance, while Dubai’s status as an epicentre of sport, fitness and entertainment grows.”

The seventh season of the NAS Sports Tournament, being held under the slogan ‘Unlimited Capabilities’, will start on May 7 with an opening ceremony at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex and the action will continue until May 24.