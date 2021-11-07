Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), met with Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA at Expo 2020 Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), on Sunday met with Aleksander Ceferin, President of the Union of European Football Associations (Uefa) at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting, held in the presence of Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, highlighted the strong ties between Dubai Sports Council and Uefa and the Council’s keenness to further strengthen these relations.

During the meeting, Mansour stressed on the significant role that the sports sector plays in the global economy and in empowering communities, in addition to providing employment opportunities for millions of workers in clubs, federations, academies and other related entities.

Global platform

Sheikh Mansoor underlined the UAE’s commitment to work with the international community to organise major initiatives that bring the world together to share experiences and expertise. DSC annually hosts the Dubai International Sports Conference, a global platform for the development of football and organises training and mentoring sessions to develop football skills. DSC also organises programmes, workshops and tournaments for different age groups to develop young talent.

“Dubai Sports Council is keen to contribute to the development of football both in the region and across the world by strengthening its cooperation with international federations, clubs and institutions,” His Highness said.

Ceferin said he looked forward to working closely with the Dubai Sports Council to develop football and enhance its role in creating new economic opportunities across the world.

International events

The meeting reviewed upcoming international events and efforts to enhance the status of European and international football and provide the best atmosphere for its employees at clubs and institutions, as well as players, coaches and workers in all disciplines.

At the end of the meeting, Sheikh Mansoor presented the Dubai Sports Council shield to the President of Uefa, in recognition of the role played by the Union, in developing football.