Let’s Padel academy, the first indoor court opened in Abu Dhabi, was born out of passion and love for padel tennis.
The academy supports the goal of Abu Dhabi’s government 2030 vision “to build a sense of community and social cohesion, as well as promote healthy lifestyle and well-being”.
Padel is a great social and physical rewarding sport. To facilitate that, the club has an attached lounge area where one can gather and enjoy eating variety options of healthy food and drinks, either after or before the game.
Let’s Padel provides a high standard, complete facilities, from international standard courts, to retail shop “Let’s Shop” where one can purchase high-quality and branded rackets and padel accessories. The club also provides professional training to all ages of all levels.
Let’s Padel is also excited to announce its first full panoramic courts in the city, which will be opening soon. Stay tuned and get ready for an amazing journey.