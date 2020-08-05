Registrations for kids between four and 17 years all set to open for new season

La Liga Academy in the UAE has changed the face of football training at the grassroots level, apart from providing them with greater exposure. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: The LaLiga Academy UAE has announced the launch of its 2020-2021 season while welcoming all its players at its new home at Dubai Sports City.

Developed by LaLiga, one of the world’s strongest leagues, LaLiga Academy UAE has changed the face of youth football training in the UAE over the past three seasons with more than 2,000 male and female players learning to play football the LaLiga way.

The move sees LaLiga Academy bringing its global brand to Dubai Sports City, along with its superior youth football training programme, executed to the Spanish league’s high standards, and with the same methodology that has developed the world’s best football players.

Moreover, the Football Academy at Dubai Sports City will be upgraded as a result of the LaLiga Academy’s high professional standards, offering young players the same training and development curriculum and methodology used at LaLiga clubs and delivered by a team of highly-qualified LaLiga UEFA-Pro certified coaches.

Maite Ventura, LaLiga’s Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa was delighted with the move. “With the move of LaLiga Academy, we are delighted to bring LaLiga’s brand and gold standard in training to Dubai Sports City, harnessing the venue’s world-class facilities. This reflects our commitment to advance youth football in the UAE, and we are confident that the Academy’s football programme delivered to the highest standards at the hands of our LaLiga coaches, will create a pipeline of professional players right from the Academy,” she said.

Hussein Murad, CEO of Inspiratus Consulting LLC, the sports management agency for LaLiga Academy, said: “This move to one of the region’s best sports facilities is in line with our mission to offer young players an immersive and professional football academy experience with a LaLiga high-level training and development programme.

“In three short years, the LaLiga Academy has established itself as a football academy in a league of its own, powered by LaLiga, and we look forward to continue growing in line with the UAE’s goals to elevate the standard of football in the nation,” Murad added.

Meanwhile, registrations to the academy have now opened for boys and girls from 4 to 17 years with LaLiga Academy promising to deliver the highest standards of Spanish football training while also providing a pathway to professional football careers and scholarships to top universities.