Now the youngest in the field, the 20-year-old Kuzmova — with a current ranking of 56 — was more than prepared to give her best moving into the last four. “For me, this win in the quarter-finals was a test to see how much I could push myself against some of these more experienced players on the tour. I was down, but I knew I had it in me to fight back and dictate terms to my opponent. In the end I am pleased to come through and move into the semi-finals,” Kuzmova told Gulf News.