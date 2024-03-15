Dubai: Khalid Mubarak led UAE’s domination in the fencing competition of the 11th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament being held at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

Khalid Mubarak struck the gold in the senior men’s sabre competition as UAE finished the competition with a total of seven medals, including three silver and three bronze.

Contesting in a field of 13 fencers from various countries, Khalid Mubarak secured a narrow 15-13 win against countryman Khalifa Alebri to pocket the gold. Hamad Al Maazmi beat Saudi Arabia’s Ahmad Alomran to take the bronze and complete the clean sweep for the UAE.

Engrossing men's foil final

At the end of the four finals, Engineer Shaikh Salem Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman, UAE and Arab and Asian Fencing Federation, was joined by Saeed Harib, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and Mahmoud Bassiony, Assistant Brand Manager of Pocari Sweat, in presenting the various winners with medals.

Egypt’s Abdel Rehman Haffour topped the senior men’s foil competition as he skipped past the UAE’s Faris Al Blooshi 15-8 in an engrossing final. Tunisia’s Mohammed Ayoub Ferjani had to settle for bronze after getting the better of Hungary’s Daniel Robert Kiss in the fence-off for third place.

Winners of the fencing competition, which witnessed some engrossing battles in the NAS Sports Tournament, with their team members.. Image Credit: Supplied

The senior men’s epee competition attracted the biggest field of 28 fencers, and it was Saudi Arabia’s Faisal Abed coming through with top honours with a hard-fought 12-11 win against Estonia’s Sten Priinits in the final.

The UAE’s Khalifa Al Zarooni took the bronze with a win against Egypt’s Ahmed El Saghir in the third place fence-off.

Tunisian Besbes proves her superiority

Tunisia’s Sarah Besbes proved her superior fencing skills as she picked up the gold medal in the Senior Women’s Epee.

On a night that witnessed some high level of fencing, Sarah Besbes won 15-7 against home favourite Al Anoud Al Saadi to take home the top prize and the gold medal. Shaikha Al Zaabi of UAE had to stay content with the bronze medal, while Mira Al Hammadi, also of the UAE took fourth place.

The competition was held on a format of direct elimination with the top 16 given an opportunity to fence their way to the final.

The UAE topped the medals table with seven medals, including the lone gold of Khalid Mubarak in the senior men’s sabre, while Tunisia was second with two medals, Saudi Arabia was third with one gold leaving Egypt and Estonia in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Iran dug deep to edge out hosts UAE 2-1 in the men's padel competition. The UAE advanced to the semi-finals where the hosts will take on the Netherlands on Saturday. Image Credit: Supplied

Netherlands and Iran win

Meanwhile, the Netherlands and Iran were the big winners of the night in the men’s padel competition.

The Netherlands swept aside Qatar 3-0, while Iran dug in deep for a 2-1 win against the UAE in Thursday’s late matches. Despite the loss, the hosts will advance to the semi-finals along with Iran from Group A, while Kuwait will join the Netherlands in the last four from Group B.

The semi-final line-up on Friday night will see the UAE play Group A toppers the Netherlands, while Iran take on Kuwait to decide the other contenders in Saturday’s final.

The boys’ Under-18 Padel competition also entered the quarter-final stages with Saif Al Hammadi Talal and Qasem Al Sharafi advancing with a 6-1, 6-1 win against Mohammed Al Ali and Abdulla Al Ali.

Abdulla Al Ali and Mohammed Al Ali lost in the quarter-finals of the under-18 padel competition. Image Credit: Supplied

Maktoum Bin Ghadyer and Maktoum Al Ketbi also made it to the next stage with a 6-0, 6-0 swamping of Turki Abdulwahed Faisal and Hamdan Hamid Almaazmi, while Ahmed Al Hashemi Ismaeli and Martin Martinez defeated Nasser Al Nassr and Abdulla Al Aqili Ishaq 6-1, 6-1.

Nine different events

Mahmoud Abdul Hameed Al Attar and Ahmed Al Muhairi also advanced with a 6-4, 6-0 win against Ahmed Al Alawi and Aly Elnahas, while Fahad Alhooli and Hamad Al Kokhardi won 6-4, 6-0 against Sayed Mohammed Al Hashimi and Faris Al Muhairi.

Arguably the biggest sporting event of its kind during Ramadan, the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament is being held at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex under the slogan ‘Limitless Possibilities.’