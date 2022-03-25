It’s almost time to witness the magnificence of Kerala at Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. Experience the thrilling Chenda Melam drumbeats that you’ve heard in Kerala here in the UAE during the RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE on Sunday 27 March.
The Nehru boat race that has been traditionally held in Kerala, India is slated to be held in RAK, UAE. The trophy was inspired by the Late Jawaharlal Nehru, former Prime Minister of India in 1952. By bringing this event to the country, the aim is to build on the beautiful relationship between UAE and Kerala.
In partnership with RAK International Marine Sports Club as well as The Brew Media FZC LLC in support of the RAK Indian Association, the event will be held at Al Marjan Island in March with the support of different Keralite organizations.
The gates will open at 3 p.m. The activities that you can enjoy at the RAK Nehru Trophy - UAE 2022 include - Kodiyettam, Ghoshayathra, Vallamkali, Chenda Fusion performance (Aattam Kalasamithi Kollannur + Chemmeen Band).
Cultural legacy
Major Arif Al Haranki, Managing Director, International Marine Sports Club, Ras Al Khaimah, said, “As part of our mission of Tolerance and Coexistence, this is our effort to promote harmony among different nationalities as well as embrace their cultural legacy.”
Riyas Kattil, Chief Coordinator, RAK Nehru Trophy - UAE 2022 said he is thrilled to be a part of his culture’s biggest traditional event.
Mohammed Ameen, CEO of TheBrew Media, organizer of the event added, “We at TheBrew Media are honoured and proud to bring this trophy to the UAE. Given that the country has now begun to have more offline events, we are working to ensure the event will abide by all the protocols of the authorities. The trophy aims to showcase the vibrant culture of Kerala to the international stage.”