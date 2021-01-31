Infinite Sports academies and holiday programmes, offering top-quality, safeguarded sports sessions for all! Image Credit: Supplied

Are you interested in keeping your children active and learning a new sport? Then look no further than the Infinite Sports academies and holiday programmes, offering top-quality, safe sports sessions for all! Whether your child is passionate about playing and having fun or is an elite athlete, there is a sports programme to suit.

Infinite Sports holiday programmes

Infinite Sports runs fun multi-activity sessions with sports and creative activities in a fun and safe environment. Children will be taught by qualified coaches with a range of sessions such as dodgeball, tennis, gymnastics, arts and crafts and much more! Join from Sunday, February 14 to Thursday, February 18 from 8am to 3pm daily at Al Barsha and Festival City. To find out more, email:sports@infinitesportsuae.com or to book directly online, visit https://infinitesports.reportcard.site.

Absolute Gymnastics

Absolute Gymnastics is a leading academy specialising in artistic gymnastics for children aged three and above. The passionate and experienced coaches in some of the top Dubai locations provide members with a fun and engaging environment to enjoy and learn. Boys and girls of all abilities are welcome to join the friendly sessions, committed to helping young people to learn gymnastics skills and support the growth of their social and mental skills.

Absolute Swimming

Absolute swimming is open to children aged three and above, as well as adults Image Credit: Supplied

Absolute Swimming provides a full range of high-quality coaching programmes at convenient locations for both children and adults. It is affiliated with the UAE Swimming Federation and has experienced, passionate and internationally qualified coaches. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced squad swimmer, Absolute Swimming has a programme for you! Open to children aged three and above, as well as adults.

It’s Just Football

With some of the region’s best UEFA A licensed coaches, It’s Just Football is a home-grown Dubai football academy for children aged three to 18, operating out of some of the best football facilities in Dubai. Tailored programmes ensure all young footballers are catered for. The Future Players is for the youngest children between ages 3 and 7 where they can make friends and learn football and social skills in a safe setting. It’s Just Football allows children to train and play in a structured curriculum. With a range of programmes to support all abilities, children are encouraged to make friends here and enjoy the sport in a safe and fun environment.

It’s Just Cricket

It's just cricket Image Credit: Supplied

This is the top provider of youth cricket across the UAE, specialising in training, games, camps and tours. Programmes are for children aged between three and 18, providing them with professional coaching support. One-to-one private lessons are also available with expert coaches. Sessions include a range of skills to be learned both on and off the field