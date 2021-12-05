Dubai: I Love Supersport Dubai, a UAE-based endurance training sports school, concluded “Challenge 50/50/50”, organised during the UAE national day in a bid to save the life of a 9-year-old boy.
In collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation and endorsed by Dubai Sports Council, “Challenge 50/50/50” united 50 sports enthusiasts who swam, biked, and ran for 50 consecutive hours, covering a total distance of 2,511km, equivalent to the distance from Dubai to Khartoum, Marwan’s hometown.
The 9-year-old-boy from Sudan, residing in the UAE, suffers from high pulmonary pressure and fibrosis in the lungs. The funds raised will support his family in handling the medical expenses of the surgery.
The challenge, organised in Hamdan Sports Complex, started on the midnight of December 2, 2021 until 2:00 a.m. December 4, 2021. The aim of the challenge was to celebrate the UAE’s values of giving on the 50th National Day by raising AED 50,000 to fund Marwan’s urgent heart surgery.
Support children
Rinat Mustafin, Co-founder of I Love Supersport Dubai and IRONSTAR Triathlon, said: “This initiative reflects our commitment to give back to the community and to support children. It has become our end-of-year tradition to celebrate this valuable occasion by contributing to help children lead healthy lives. Since its inception, I Love Supersport has been committed to raising awareness about health and wellness, and the importance of leading an active lifestyle. We wanted inform people about Marwan’s situation through encouraging UAE residents to be active and instilling a culture of sports to lead a healthy life.”
The sports enthusiasts covered 141 KM in swimming, 1860 KM in cycling and 510 KM in running, amounting to a total of 2511 KM during the 50 hours of the challenge.
I Love Supersport Dubai was founded in 2016. The school specialises in endurance sports and triathlon training: swimming, running, cycling and offers fitness courses for both children and adults. Additionally, the school offers “Super Heroes Training” for children, including swimming and other multi sports activities on the beach.