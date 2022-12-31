Dubai: Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and the Emirates Hockey Federation have discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation between the two parties to develop hockey in the UAE.
The discussions were held during a meeting, convened at DSC’s premises, in the presence of Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC, Naser Aman Al-Rahma, the Assistant Secretary general of DSC, Abdulla Al-Dah, the President of the Emirates Hockey Federation, Khalid Murad, the Secretary General of the Emirates Hockey Federation, Mr. Ali Omar, Director of the Sports Events Dept. in DSC, Mr. Ahmed Salim, Director of Sports Development Dept., Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim, Head of Social Events Sec., Mr. Omar Al-Kindi, the Social Events Senior Specialist.
The Hockey Federation’s delegation comprised Abdulla Sultan, Khalid Al-Dhanhani, Ahmed Al-Suwaidi and Munther Al-Mazki.
Boost collaboration
Saeed Hareb confirmed DSC’s keenness to boost collaboration with sports corporations and national federations to develop sport in UAE and the entire world, based on the wise leadership’s vision to support and patronize the sports sector.
He stated: “UAE enjoys distinguished abilities & well-based infrastructure which can be invested distinctively to create champions. We have qualified local staff to manage and develop the sports sector. We will work and exert utmost efforts to support the Hockey Federation’s endeavours to popularize and enhance the exercise of this important sport”.
The meeting dealt with ways of cooperation to popularize the culture of the exercise of hockey in the UAE to form hockey national teams, which can represent the State in the sports fields, through establishment of hockey academies in Dubai, organization of training courses for referees, coaches & students, collaborating with DSC to develop the level of works in the Hockey Federation. The meeting also discussed the possibilities of organizing international hockey championships at Hamdan Sports Complex in collaboration with DSC.