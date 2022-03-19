Dubai: Oxygen Padel clinched a grand double in the Gulf News Padel Masters, while World Padel Academy Al Quoz prevented a rout by clinching the mixed doubles titles on a day that saw plenty of fun and intense action at the World Padel Academy on Saturday.
Sachin Talwar and Sergio Berrical defeated Michael Quinones and Mohamad Al Ali of Umbrella Beach, Fujairah in the men’s doubles final, after a stiff qualification to reach the semi-finals of the eight-team event. World Padel Academy, Al Quoz’s Othman Aljanahi and Abdulla Alarif clinched the third spot.
World Padel Academy had started as favourites in the tournament as they have plenty of experience on the padel scene. WPA relied heavily on Shaikha Al Janahi, who has been a UAE player in both tennis and padel tennis, to guide them to victory. However, Shaikha and her partner Fatma Mudharreb fell in the last hurdle to Oxygen Padel’s Khadeejah Sani and Hafsa Sani in the women’s doubles. Padel Pro’s Maria Grazia Branone and Graziella Longo took the third spot.
Soukaina Mokhtari and Salim Mokhtari flew the World Padel Academy Al Quoz flag high and stopped the Oxygen Padel duo of Mohammed Al Zarooni and Alia Abdulla in the mixed doubles final. Alexandros Perakis and Kim Box of Padel Pro won the bronze.
In the women only tournament held at the Just Padel Mina Rashid, Dana Saeed and Maya Adib won the C- category, while Vienna Hernandez and Hamda Abbas clinched the C category titles.
Lisa Blake and Tatyana Kutulaeva emerged winners of C+ category to cap an exciting day. “It was a great experience playing for the Gulf News Padel Masters. We enjoyed every game and are happy to win the title,” the C+ winners said.
Talking about the experience of playing in the inaugural Gulf News Padel Masters, Vienna Hernandez and Hamda Abbas said: “It was a great experience and Gulf News Padel team are very supportive and looked after each and every players’ needs and ensured a great friendly environment. It is a good source of fun and fitness. Thank you Gulf News for this tournament.”
Dana Saeed and Maya Adib, who contested at Just Padel, felt great after going through the grind in the game. “We encourage people to start padel, a lovely game. We were excited to see improvement everyday, after starting only a few months ago. Now participating in tournaments, it’s an amazing community,” they added.
Results:
Men’s doubles: 1. Sachin Talwar/Sergio Berrical (Oxygen Padel), 2. Michael Quinones/Mohamad Al Ali (Umbrella Beach, Fujairah), 3. Othman Aljanahi/Abdulla Alarif (WPA, Al Quoz).
Mixed doubles: 1. Soukaina Mokhtari/Salim Mokhtari (WPA, Al Quoz), 2. Mohammed Al Zarooni/Alia Abdulla (Oxygen Padel), 3. Alexandros Perakis/Kim Box (Padel Pro).
Women’s doubles: 1. Khadeejah Sani/Hafsa Sani (Oxygen Padel), 2. Shaikah Aljanahi/Fatma Mudharreb (WPA, Al Quoz), 3. Maria Grazia Branone/Graziella Longo (Padel Pro).