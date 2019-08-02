Dubai: The Fourth GCC All Filipino Table Tennis Tournament 2019 will be held from 9am at Al Nasr Club, Dubai on August 11-12. The event for Filipino communities based in Gulf countries was founded by chairman Rayyan Baccudo from the Jubail Table Tennis Association, Saudi Arabia and Vice-Chairman Vivian Marcelino, President of the Affiliation of Dynamic Table Tennis Athletes in Abu Dhabi along with Tournament Director Dondon Banares. Participants from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman have already confirmed their entries alongside the hosts. The competition will be held for singles and doubles in three classes.