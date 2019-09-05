Abu Dhabi: The first round of the President’s Cup is set to kick off on Friday at the Mubadala Arena — Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi. The championship has a prize purse of Dh600,000 for emerging Emirati talents competing in the open-belt system, in the categories of juveniles (Under-18) and adults.
The first round follows on from the season-opening Vice-President’s Cup first round, the curtain-raiser to this year’s campaign that saw over 150 athletes, representing 13 clubs from across the UAE, in action last weekend.
Round two of the President’s Cup will take place on the weekend of February 7-8, 2020 and round three takes place on the weekend of March 13-14.