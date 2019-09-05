Jiu-jitsu President’s Cup kicks off at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Organisers

Abu Dhabi: The first round of the President’s Cup is set to kick off on Friday at the Mubadala Arena — Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi. The championship has a prize purse of Dh600,000 for emerging Emirati talents competing in the open-belt system, in the categories of juveniles (Under-18) and adults.

The first round follows on from the season-opening Vice-President’s Cup first round, the curtain-raiser to this year’s campaign that saw over 150 athletes, representing 13 clubs from across the UAE, in action last weekend.