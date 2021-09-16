The Gulf Youth Sport Expo on Friday will offer an unique forum for industry experts and young athletes to interact and exchange ideas. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: The inaugural Gulf Youth Sport Expo, organised in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, will bring together all corners of the youth sports industry on September 17 for a day of presentations, panels, networking and development.

The one-day, in-person event will be taking place at Hartland International School and will give Physical Education teachers, sports coaches, athletes and industry experts the opportunity to shape the future of youth sport in the UAE.

The GYS Expo will be the first of its kind to allow the best minds in sport to share their knowledge and expertise with junior athletes, coaches and industry professionals in a bid to enhance the sporting experience and achievements in the region.

By bringing the brightest minds in the industry together, the GYS Expo hopes to identify strategies to increase youth participation in sport and exercise, and help improve the general health and happiness index of the community.

In addition to thought-leader presentations, the event will feature sport-specific discussion panels, industry presentations/demonstrations, and an interactive exhibition zone.

The Gulf Youth Sport Awards will round off the day by throwing light on the achievements of athletes, coaches, and teachers who have gone above and beyond in the pursuit of excellence with categories ranging from Athlete of the Year to Award for Outstanding Display of Courage and Resilience.

Andrew Cook, Gulf Youth Sport CEO, said: “We are delighted to partner with Dubai Sports Council to bring the inaugural Gulf Youth Sport Expo to life after what has been an extremely challenging 18 months for everyone associated with youth sport in the UAE.

“So many of our PE teachers and coaches have competed and coached at the very highest level, so their knowledge and experience is invaluable in the quest to take sport in the UAE to the next level. Sharing this knowledge with others in the community can only help the youth sports industry go from strength to strength.”

Cook added: “We’ll also have a number of companies exhibiting at the Expo, sharing information on how their products and services can help optimize performance.