Abu Dhabi: ADCC and Khalifa University of Science and Technology launched the first edition of the Khalifa University 190-km cycling challenge on Tuesday.

Participants set off from the Khalifa University Main Campus in Abu Dhabi to the summit of Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain. They were divided into three levels according to their skills and physical abilities.

The challenge took place in an atmosphere characterised by motivation, enthusiasm and intense competitiveness. Participants demonstrated their skilful abilities as they traversed the most prominent landmarks of the cities of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The challenge aims to raise awareness of cycling among the community, whether as a sport or as a means of transportation, given its many health benefits, both physically and psychologically, and its contribution to preserving the environment.

This challenge represents the result of a fruitful cooperation between the ADCC and Khalifa University under the MOU signed by and between both parties last January to launch this challenge annually.

Enhancing quality of life

Through holding this annual challenge, Khalifa University seeks to play a role in supporting cycling in the UAE and spreading awareness among its citizens and residents of the importance of participating in healthy lifestyle activities.

Organising this challenge falls within Khalifa University’s social responsibility efforts. It aims at sustaining a healthy lifestyle through physical activities and enhancing the quality of life for all individuals in the UAE society.

For its part, the ADCC is keen to hold various races and events that contribute to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position on the map of sports in general and cycling in particular, in light of the emirate’s prospects to be a bicycle-friendly city and the facilities it provides for holding such races.