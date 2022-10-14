Dubai: The Organising Committee of the World Beach Volleyball Pro Tour has approved the list of teams participating in the Championship, scheduled from October 22-30 at the Kite Beach in Dubai.

The Championship will be organised by the International Volleyball Federation with the support of Dubai Sports Council and in collaboration with the Emirates Volleyball Association.

The Championship to be held with participation of 192 male & female players representing 96 teams from 25 states from the various continents of the world who will play 266 matches, scheduled throughout eight days. The championship is contested in two tours. 16 teams have been named in each category to participate in the championship directly, based on their international ranking, while the other 32 teams will compete in the preliminary stages taking place on the first day of the Championship to determine the eight men’s teams and the eight women’s teams which will qualify to the final stage, competed by 24 teams in each category.

Top-ranked professionals

The world’s top-ranked professional men and women teams will compete in the championship, and each team will compose of 2 players in the field in addition to the reserves.

The list of the 16 men’s teams qualifying to the first round comprises: UAE, three teams from Italy, France, Qatar, Australia, USA, Argentina, Ukraine, Mexico, Switzerland, Lithuania, Czech, Turkey and Latvia, while the list of the qualified women’s teams contains: Germany, two teams from Brazil, two teams from Japan, Canada, Spain, Thailand, Finland, Czech, three teams from China, USA & Norway.

The list of the 16 men’s teams qualifying to the second round comprises: UAE, Sweden, three teams from Italy, Germany, France, Australia, USA, Argentina, Ukraine, Mexico, Switzerland, Lithuania, Czech and Turkey, while the list of the qualified women’s teams is composed of: 2 teams from Germany, 2 teams from Brazil, 2 teams from Japan, Canada, Spain, Thailand, Finland, Czech, 3 teams from China, USA, and Norway.

The preliminary qualifiers stage will be competed by UAE, Oman, Qatar, Turkey, Japan, USA, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Austria, Czech, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Switzerland, Ukraine, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Bolivia, Poland, Serbia, Sweden, Egypt, Gambia, Estonia and Slovakia.

Free exercises

The Brazilian volleyball legend, Gilberto Amauray D Godoy Philo, who is known as (Jiba), will present free exercises for children & families throughout four days at the Kite Beach Stadium to teach public & fans the styles of play in international beach volleyball championships and to enhance the spread of the practice of sport among all classes in society. The exercises are scheduled on October 21, 25, 26 & 30 from 7-8pm.