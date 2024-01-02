Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council has discussed the latest preparations for organising the 23rd edition of the Dubai Marathon, the oldest long-distance running race in the Middle East, which is being held with the support of the Dubai Sports Council. on Sunday.
The latest preparations were discussed during a meeting held by Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General, Peter Connerton, Event Director, and Alan Ewens, Media Director of the race.
Elite runners
Points discussed included the logistics for organising an event that will be held in the beautiful Umm Suqeim area along Jumeirah Road, a route enjoyed by elite marathon runners keen to come from overseas to participate in the first international marathon of 2024.
The exceptional route provides them with the fast, flat roads they prefer in a marathon considered one of the fastest in the world.
Hareb expressed his confidence in the staging of the Dubai Marathon, especially since it features cooperation between a number of government agencies and the organising committee to ensure its success and provide the best atmosphere for thousands of international participants coming to run a race they look forward to every year.
Three distances
A press conference will be held on Friday at SIRO One Za’abeel, during which further details of the event will be announced, elite athletes will be introduced, and the new Dubai Marathon trophy unveiled.
Those registered to run will compete over three distances: the 42.195km Marathon, a 10km Road Race and a 4KM Fun Run race for all categories of men and women and people of determination of all nationalities from inside and outside the country.
Participants will pass prominent tourist attractions such as the Burj Al Arab, Madinat Jumeirah, and Palm Island.