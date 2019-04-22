Dubai: Dubai girls had the last laugh as they finished with three gold, three silver and four bronze medals at the badminton events of seventh School Olympics.

Sharjah won one gold and two bronze, Eastern Sharjah got a silver and bronze apiece as Ajman got one bronze.

Talented Rida Saeed Rashed Al Haili, of Dubai International School in Al Quoz, won the gold medal in the 2002-2003 category after a spectacular final with her colleague Sarah Al Jallaf from the same school that was again crowned with silver. Hind Mohammad Al Janahi of Asma Bint Al Noman School landed the bronze.

In the 2004-05 category, girls of Dubai International School continued to win the gold medal with Shaikha Saeed. Asma Bint Al Nu’man came second and won the silver medal as Shama Abdullah of STS School and Hor Ali Abdullah Al Mazrouei shared the bronze.