The Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon has grown into one of the biggest sporting and social events of the emirate over the years. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: The ‘My City My Race’ campaign, launched by Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Holding, urging UAE nationals to take part in the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon, has created a huge impact.

Speaking to Gulf News, Jessica Kodan, Manager Events and Community Engagement of Dubai Holding, said: “The campaign has been extremely effective. In fact, participation since 2018 and 2019 has grown over 30 per cent and the participation since 2011, when we actually created UAE national prize category, it has grown 325 per cent. We are extremely happy that there is a substantial growth in numbers.”

The top UAE national in marathon for men and women can pocket Dh10,000, second prize of Dh5,000 and third place for Dh3,000. The top finishers in men and women among UAE nationals in the 10-km can also win Dh4,000 each for winning, Dh2,000 for second and Dh1,000 for third — all sponsored by Dubai Holding.