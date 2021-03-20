Top athletes in fray for 12th edition of the event to be held from April 6-9

The 12th edition of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship next month will be a closed doors affair. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Abu Dhabi: A total prize fund of Dh 2.7 million will be at stake for next month’s Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC), the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announced.

World’s best athletes will return for the 12th edition the ADWPJJC, the largest and most prestigious event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar, from April 6-9 at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

UAEJJF have collaborated with local and federal health authorities to ensure a safe and secure environment for hundreds of male and female, Masters and junior athletes from around the world to compete for global glory and huge prize money. The strict health and safety measures for the event, which is being held behind closed doors to ensure the well being of all participants, include regular PCR testing, social distancing and mandatory wearing of masks, except during a bout on the mats.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President, UAEJJF, said that the generous prize fund indicates the UAEJJF’s steadfast commitment to developing the sport and ensure athletes are adequately rewarded for their excellence on the mat. “In all our championships and events, we are dedicated to putting our fighters first. The ADWPJJC is the biggest show for the global jiu-jitsu community, the athletes are coming home to showcase their talents and claim the big medals. The championship has become a strategic goal for all jiu-jitsu athletes around the world as it will enhance their career growth and develop their skillset on the mat.”

“We have a responsibility to ensure that the growth of jiu-jitsu continues in a safe and secure environment. ADWPJJC is a platform for jiu-jitsu players from around the world to demonstrate their talents among the elite in the sports. This will elevate the sport of jiu-jitsu even further.” he added.