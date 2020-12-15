UAE Team Emirates' Diego Ulissi Image Credit: UAE Team Emirates

Dubai: UAE Team Emirates rider Diego Ulissi is confident of turning the corner and bouncing back to prime health after being forced on a temporary break to carry out cardiac checks.

Dr Michele De Grandi, who forms part of the medical staff of UAE Team Emirates, asked Ulissi to observe a temporary break from competitive activity to carry out cardiac checks related to the development of myocarditis.

Myocarditis, also known as inflammatory cardiomyopathy, is inflammation of the heart muscle. Symptoms can include shortness of breath, chest pain, decreased ability to exercise, and an irregular heartbeat.

As a precaution, Ulissi will undergo a period of absolute rest for a few months, during which he will carry out in-depth investigations to further clarify the clinical picture.

“I cannot hide the feeling of worry and anger. I’ve never had any sign of it, I’ve always felt good. Fortunately, the team’s medical staff were quick to act and discovered this abnormality. I will take a break now which I hope will be temporary, bearing in mind that the priority is health, because life does not end with cycling,” Ulissi was quoted by the team’s official website.

“I have just finished what has perhaps been my best season ever, with a consistent run of high level performances from January to October which also earned me the Top-10 in the UCI individual ranking. I was already beginning my preparation for 2021 with the desire to build on last year’s results. Now, however, I find myself facing this unexpected situation. I think my state of mind is understandable for everyone. A heartfelt thanks to all at UAE Team Emirates who are taking great care of me through this unfortunate time.”

The 31-year-old Italian has accumulated 38 career victories and experienced one of the strongest years of his career with five victories, including two stage wins at the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

Dr De Grandi, explained how the necessary decision was made to temporarily keep Ulissi out of action until the tests were conclusive.

“Diego underwent the normal health checks required by the UCI and the team. Subjectively, he was fine and did not feel any disturbance, but the finding of an irregular heartbeat during a physical exertion, not previously present, gave us some doubt. Even with a normal ultrasound appearance, two new tests (Holter ECG 24 hours, which highlighted further arrhythmias, and a cardiac MRI scan) have drawn a conclusion of myocarditis,” the doctor disclosed.