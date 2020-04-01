Luis Figo, a regular in Dubai, took part in the Xyoga Festival at the Kite Beach last year. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News archive

Dubai: Three football legends and Dubai’s ‘Golden Card’ residents have taken to social media to urge the UAE residents to stay fit and safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Launched last month, the Dubai Sports Council’s (DSC) ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ initiative to encourage communities to exercise at home has received a lot of support from all quarters with experts from the fitness industry and some of UAE’s top sports stars participating alongside families and schoolkids from different nationalities.

Through the campaign, which is being run under the hashtag #DSCchallenge, the DSC is urging members of the community to be safe and avoid going out unless absolutely necessary. But, at the same time, the initiative is urging residents to continue exercising at home while sharing their home workout videos online, tagging @DubaiSC, to help motivate and inspire others. The DSC has also requested those sharing their videos to nominate two friends to take up the challenge.

“Hello, here is Luis Figo. To all my friends in Dubai and the UAE. In these difficult moments what we have to do to take care of us and the others that we love,” urges Luis Figo, the Portuguese superstar and FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan legend.

“Stay at home and try to be fit while you are at home. Let’s all say ‘be fit, be safe’. Take care,” adds the 47-year-old midfielder.

“What’s up guys. Nicolas Anelka, to my friends in Dubai and UAE. Be safe and don’t forget to train while staying at home. Let’s all say, “Be fit, be safe”,” says former French striker Anelka.

Brazilian defender Roberto Carlos too has taken to social media to send his message. “Hello my friends in Dubai and in UAE. Roberto Carlos speaking. Stay at home and be fit and be safe,” the former Real Madrid left back adds.