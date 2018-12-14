“It’s the final race of the season and having four podiums from six starts is not a bad job at all. I think the success all comes down to a great team that is being led by Guido [Cappellini] and as a team we have truly enjoyed an amazing year. But now it comes down to the best driver who will be the new world champion and it is an honour for all three of us from one team to be contesting for this,” Torrente told Gulf News.