McLaren finished in ninth place with a mere 30 points at the end of 2017 making it necessary for the team to go through the rebuilding and recovery process. “I would have preferred to have a good year,” said Brown. “But of course, this year surprised all of us. We have to look at the mirror and get real close to the team and make some changes. So, I do think that long term this period will have benefited the team. Because we have covered some of the area where we had some shortcomings. Ultimately, it is good because we addressed the problems as they should have been.