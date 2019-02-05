Leonardo de Souza opened on the 17th minute and Sebastian Tagliabue doubled five minutes later. Sultan Al Ghafri made it 3-0 in the 32nd, while Mourad Batna ensured a comfortable margin of 4-0 in the 38th minute. Al Wahda then played possession for much of the second half and nearly paid the price when Myke Ramos scored two goals — the first in the 72nd and the second in the 85th to show signs of a fightback. The result ensured Al Wahda retain their fifth position with 21 points ahead of Bani Yas — who had run away with a 4-0 win against Fujairah on Monday.