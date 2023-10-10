Dubai: Al Shindagha Historical District saw a successful hosting of the second stage of the Women Running Race with athletes from different nationalities turning up in big numbers.
Participants passed through famous tourist destinations in Dubai as they competed in three different categories that include 2.5km, 5km & 10km.
In the 10km race, Justin Graham finished winner in the 40 to 49 category with a time of 42:12. Hiba Abdul Hamid took the second spot in 51:49 while Esther Esteban Garcia finished third. In 50 years old & above category, Zeina Chopard secured the first place in a time of 54:49. The 18 to 39 years old category, saw Anna Yashikova claim the first place in 43:44, followed by Paulina Bascaro in 46:37 minutes and Sonya Zaboroska in 56:25.
In the 5km race, Kholoud Al Saddi won the first place with a time of 21:59. Michelle Pereira took the second spot in 23:34 and Fatima Freih finished third in 23:34.
In the 2.5km race, Hiba Ali claimed the top spot in the 18 years old & above category, followed by Mira Murwan who finished second in 12:30 and Bakheeta Khalifa taking third in 12:32. In 10 to 14 years old category, Amna Al Jasmi won in 23:25, while Sumaya Faisal won in the 15 to 17 years old category.
The 5 to 9 years old category was won by Jonas Vaisandfield in 14:36, followed by her sister Lara Vaisandfield second and Choloe Ewarz in third.
The third stage will be held on October 14 from 9pm to 11pm at Dubai Frame in Zaabeel Park, while the fourth stage will be take place on November 11 from 6am to 8:30am at the Love Lakes in Al Marmoom Natural Reserve.