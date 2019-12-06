Rashid Al Qamzi in action in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Team Abu Dahbi

Abu Dhabi: Rashid Al Qamzi underlined his dominance of the 2019 UIM F2 World Championship on Friday with another sparkling display to claim pole position for tomorrow’s Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi.

The Team Abu Dhabi driver, who wrapped up his second F2 world title in three years at the penultimate round of the series in Portugal, maintained his 100 per cent qualifying record to move within reach of a fourth Grand Prix victory of the season.

Saving his best until last, Al Qamzi produced a brilliant second lap in the qualifying shoot-out to set a fastest time of 45.13 secs and deny Portugal’s Duarte Benavente (45.59) who had edged out Britain’s Owen Jelf (46.09) moments earlier.

A home triumph on the championship’s first ever visit to the UAE capital will be the crowning glory for Al Qamzi, who has led the way from his opening round success in Lithuania, and also won the Grand Prix of Italy.

He clinched a fifth successive pole on the day a new academy was officially opened adjacent to Abu Dhabi’s Grand Prix race venue to teach and train the next generation of water sports enthusiasts and world champions in the UAE capital.

Immediately following the qualifying action, Thomas Kurth, Secretary General of the UIM, the international governing body of powerboating, officially inaugurated the new Abu Dhabi Marine Academy.