A damaged car is seen following an earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia on Sunday. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Al Nasr coach Kronoslav Jurcic has thanked the UAE government following a timely assistance for his native Croatia following Sunday’s earthquake - which proved a double whammy along with the coronavirus epidemic.

“There is very little we can do about this situation. But what is even more poignant at this moment is the gratitude and appreciation that I feel to the UAE government and to the people of this nation for their support to my country Croatia,” Jurcic told Gulf News.

“The entire world has been affected and there have been several cases reported here as well. But we have a government here that is all-caring and this UAE government has demonstrated this by sending medical aid and supplies to curb the spread of the coronavirus in my country,” he added.

Croatia’s capital Zagreb was among the most affected after being hit by an earthquake described as the strongest to strike the country in 140 years. A 15-year-old was reported to be in a critical condition while another 16 were injured following the tremors, which caused widespread damage and panic in the city last Sunday (March 22). Zagreb also remained on partial lockdown because of the coronavirus crisis.

The UAE was among the first to respond while immediately dispatching aid to Croatia. “I have only admiration for the pioneering humane role of the UAE leadership at the international level,” Jurcic said.

These are difficult times for everyone, but the UAE was among the quickest to respond to our need. This country stands with all of us during such tough times and I can only applaud such a humanitarian leadership - Kronoslav Jurcic, Croatian coach of Al Nasr

“These are difficult times for everyone, but the UAE was among the quickest to respond to our need. This country stands with all of us during such tough times and I can only applaud such a humanitarian leadership. I am confident that such gestures will only bring our two countries closer to each other,” he added.

Jurcic, who has earned 21 caps for the Croatian national football team, is among the countless sporting officials affected in the UAE following a shutdown on all sporting activity announced by the government last week. None of the club teams have been able to train regularly due to the sanctions in place in the UAE.

“It is only a matter of time and we will all be able to resume our daily lives very soon. But for the time-being I am in awe and gratitude for what the UAE has done to alleviate the troubles of my country,” Jurcic stressed.

Jurcic started his professional career at Dinamo Zagreb in 1988, before moving to Inter Zapresic and NK Istra. In 1995, he went on to join Belgian side Beveren before returning to Dinamo Zagreb after one season.