Abu Dhabi: Ma’an - the Authority of Social Contribution – has partnered with Abu Dhabi Sports Council to stage the second edition of the ‘At Your Own Pace’ annual run on March 19, on Hudayriyat Island, of Abu Dhabi.

Ma’an’s ‘At Your Own Pace’ aims to raise awareness about Abu Dhabi social priorities through an engaging community-driven sport event allowing everyone to come together and run for a social cause. Proceeds of the Run will be directed to support social priorities related to senior citizens in Abu Dhabi, in line with the social priorities identified by the Quality-of-Life Survey of the Abu Dhabi’s Department of Community Development.

Members of the community, regardless of their age or gender are encouraged to participate in the race, which will follow strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols. Ma’an has also urged private companies to encourage their employees to participate. Those who are interested in taking part at the Run, can register on the following link: https://www.premieronline.com/event/maan_at_your_own_pace_5838.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, expressed his joy in partnering with the Authority for Community Contributions (Ma’an), in organising the running race. He pointed out that the social-cause-based sport activity is part of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s plans to support various social works, initiatives and events. The participation also reflects the Council’s commitment to making sport a way and a pattern of daily life, in order to improve the quality of life for all members of society, in Abu Dhabi.

The ‘At Your Own Pace’ event falls under Ma’an’s Social Investment Fund pillar. The programme is designed to increase social cohesion and encourage participation for a social cause, while also encouraging community members to take part in a physical activity and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Khaled Al Romaithi, Origination Director, Authority of Social Contribution of Ma’an, said: “We are proud to organise the second edition of ‘At Your Own Pace’ run, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. For every edition, we commit to adopt a meaningful cause that allows us to support innovative programmes and initiatives that are dealing with the social priorities of Abu Dhabi.”

“I would like to invite and encourage every Abu Dhabi community member to join us. The same goes to government and private entities in the emirates who aspire to enhance the positive and sustainable impact of their employees,” he added.