Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC) and President of the Higher Committee of the National Sports Day Initiative, has urged members of the community to participate in the seventh edition of National Sports Day on March 2.
Ahmed said the event, organised in response to the call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to dedicate a day for practising sport and physical activities and reconnecting with the nation’s heritage, as a part of efforts to promote a sporting and fitness culture in the country.
The main event of the National Sports Day, a three kilometres walk, will be held at Expo 2020 Dubai. All sports activities organised at Expo will also mark the National Sports Day. The walk at Expo 2020 Dubai will start at 9 am. Participants who have pre-registered for the main event will be provided entry to the Expo venue without a ticket.
“Holding the National Sports Day’s main event at Expo 2020 Dubai offers an opportunity for participants to interact with international visitors at the mega global event and highlights Dubai’s inclusive spirit and ethos of tolerance and diversity. Sporting events like this play a key role in promoting greater understanding and engagement between cultures,” Ahmed said.
The conduct of National Sports Day this year reflects the organisers’ determination to revive the sporting event after being suspended for two years due to the pandemic, he further said.