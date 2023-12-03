Abu Dhabi: Some of the top players including World No 1 Iga Swiatek will set the tennis courts on fire as the Meteora World Tennis League announced the final team for the event.
The Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) Hawks will also feature ATP World No 9 Hubert Hurkacz, WTA World No 20 Caroline Garcia and ATP World No 11 Casper Ruud at the Etihad Arena in December.
The newly named TSL Hawks will be owned by Pacific Star Sports (PSS), a UAE-based subsidiary company of Toyam Sports Limited.
Mohamedali Budhwani, CMD of Toyam Sports Limited, expresses, “Becoming an integral part of the Meteora World Tennis League as a proud team owner is a moment of immense joy for us. TSL has accomplished this remarkable feat through its UAE-based subsidiary company PSS.
“We take great pride in being the owners of the Hawks team in WTL, featuring standout players such as Rudd, Hurkacz, Swiatek and Garcia. With these top-tier tennis players on our side, we are confident in delivering thrilling matches and are determined to secure this year’s title” he added.
Significant moment
Rahul Saxena, chief operations officer, Meteora World Tennis League, said: “It is an honour to welcome our latest team owner, Toyam Sports Limited ahead of the upcoming season of the league, with the newly named TSL Hawks set to take to the court with a star-studded line-up in just a few weeks’ time.
“Adding TSL as one of our esteemed owners for this year’s event is a significant moment, with all the pieces in place for what will be a memorable edition of the Meteora World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi in December.”
The TSL Hawks are set to play in the opening matches against Honor FX Falcons on December 21, with subsequent contests against PBG Eagles and SG Maverick Kites on December 22 and December 23 for the chance to reach the finals on December 24 at Etihad Arena.