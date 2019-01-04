Perth: David Ferrer led Spain to 2-1 consolation victory over France in the Hopman Cup on Friday in what was the 36-year-old’s last pro tennis event in Australia.
Ferrer, who will be retiring at Madrid in May, defeated Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-7, 7-6 in Spain’s final round-robin tie.
“It’s going to be the last matches in my career and I try to enjoy every point that I play,” Ferrer said. “For me it’s a pleasure to play here in this centre court at Hopman Cup. I never played, but I am happy to have the chance to play one time here.”
In China, former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova’s Australian Open preparations suffered a blow after a thigh injury forced her to retire from the Shenzhen Open quarter-final clash against Aryna Sabalenka on Friday.
Sharapova struggled to move on court and conceded the opening set 6-1, and was 4-2 down in the second when she retired.\
