Hubert Hurkacz of Poland returns a shot from Benoit Paire of France during the men's singles championship final of the Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University on August 24, 2019 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Image Credit: AFP

Winston-Salem: Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz outduelled top seed Benoit Paire to earn his first ATP title with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 win in the Winston-Salem Open final on Saturday.

Hurkacz, 22, steadied himself through a roller coaster affair, which included a brief rain delay after the second set, and came out on top after two hours and nine minutes.

Hurkacz became the first Polish winner of a tour-level event since Wojtek Fibak at WCT Chicago in 1982. That is a lot of time (without a Polish champion). I am so glad that I have been able to win an ATP Tour event” he said.