USA's Tommy Paul poses with the trophy after winning the final BNP Paribas Nordic Open ATP tennis singles match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Royal Tennis Hall, in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday. Image Credit: AFP

Stockholm: Tommy Paul joined Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as a three-time ATP title winner in 2024 when he swept past Grigor Dimitrov in the Stockholm final on Sunday.

The fourth-seeded American, who claimed his maiden crown in the Swedish capital in 2021, downed the third seed from Bulgaria 6-4, 6-3.

Paul, 27, did not drop a set all week and boosted his chances of making the season-ending ATP Finals for the first time.

“I feel like every match I played a little bit better and better,” world number 13 Paul said after adding the Stockholm title to triumphs this year at Dallas and Queen’s Club.

“Today I came out playing amazing, so I was definitely happy with the performance.”