Stockholm: Tommy Paul joined Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as a three-time ATP title winner in 2024 when he swept past Grigor Dimitrov in the Stockholm final on Sunday.

The fourth-seeded American, who claimed his maiden crown in the Swedish capital in 2021, downed the third seed from Bulgaria 6-4, 6-3.

Paul, 27, did not drop a set all week and boosted his chances of making the season-ending ATP Finals for the first time.

“I feel like every match I played a little bit better and better,” world number 13 Paul said after adding the Stockholm title to triumphs this year at Dallas and Queen’s Club.