Dubai Duty Free ambassadors Wozniacki and Halep will be determined to improve on their start to the new season once the WTA event kicks off on February 17. Both former Dubai champions, this year saw Wozniacki suffer a second round upset in Auckland and then a defeat by Maria Sharapova in the third round of the Australian Open. Halep was injured during the final weeks of the 2018 season and while still working her way back, she lost her opening match of the season in Sydney before going on to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open where she fell to seven-time champion Serena Williams.