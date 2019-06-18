London: Australian Nick Kyrgios has welcomed Andy Murray’s return to tennis after hip surgery, saying he could not believe his eyes when he ran into the Briton practising at Queen’s Club.

“Andy was the first person I saw here, doing his drills,” Kyrgios said ahead of his opening round match against France’s Adrian Mannarino. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Just to see him back healthy and happy on court is all that matters. He is a warrior. He’s good enough to do damage in doubles, especially with Feliciano. I’d almost pay to watch that match.”