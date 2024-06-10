Gauff's performance

Apart from a few weeks in autumn 2023 when Aryna Sabalenka took over, Swiatek has been at the top of the rankings since April 2022, a total of 107 weeks.

Gauff’s performance, which improved in her quarter-final in 2023, enabled her to leapfrog the Kazakh Aryna Sabalenka, who slips to third.

Swiatek celebrates her victory over Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the French Open final. Image Credit: AFP

Paolini’s run to her first Grand Slam final was good enough to lift her eight places to a career-high seventh while 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who fell to the Italian in the semis, jumped 15 places from 38 to 23.

Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, who reached the semi-finals last year, went down six places to No 20 after going out in the first round this time.

WTA rankings: