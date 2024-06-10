SPO_240610 SWIATEK1-1718038461906
Poland's Iga Swiatek holds the trophy the French Open trophy after winning the women's singles final. Image Credit: AFP

Paris: French Open champion Iga Swiatek cemented her place at the top of the women’s game with her victory at Roland Garros, reinforcing her position as world No 1 when the WTA released its new rankings on Monday.

The 23-year-old Pole beat Jasmine Paolini in a one-sided final on Saturday to claim a fourth French Open title, which now puts her 3,707 points ahead of Coco Gauff, the woman she beat in the semi-finals in Paris.

Gauff's performance

Apart from a few weeks in autumn 2023 when Aryna Sabalenka took over, Swiatek has been at the top of the rankings since April 2022, a total of 107 weeks.

Gauff’s performance, which improved in her quarter-final in 2023, enabled her to leapfrog the Kazakh Aryna Sabalenka, who slips to third.

Swiatek celebrates her victory over Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the French Open final. Image Credit: AFP

Paolini’s run to her first Grand Slam final was good enough to lift her eight places to a career-high seventh while 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who fell to the Italian in the semis, jumped 15 places from 38 to 23.

Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, who reached the semi-finals last year, went down six places to No 20 after going out in the first round this time.

WTA rankings:

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 11695 pts, 2. Coco Gauff (USA) 7988 (+1), 3. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 7788 (-1), 4. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 5973, 5. Jessica Pegula (USA) 4625, 6. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 4503, 7. Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 4068 (+8), 8. Zheng Qinwen (CHN) 4005, 9. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3980 (-2), 10. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3748 (-1), 11. Danielle Collins (USA) 3532 (-1), 12. Madison Keys (USA) 3343, 13. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 3318 (-2), 14. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 3088 (-1), 15. Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) 2640 (+2), 16. Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 2360 (-2), 17. Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 2240 (+3), 18. Emma Navarro (USA) 2238 (+6), 19. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 2234 (+2), 20. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2213 (-6).

