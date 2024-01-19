Different prospect

Etcheverry had seen off 36-year-old Andy Murray in the opening round and 37-year-old Gael Monfils in the second, but found the 36-year-old Djokovic an altogether different prospect.

The 30th seed was unable to land a punch on the 24-time Grand Slam champion, who faced not a single break point, until a flurry in the third set that finally gave the crowd the contest they wanted.

Djokovic, the top seed and reigning champion, clearly did not want to play a fourth set as he continues to struggle with a cold-like ailment and raced through the tiebreak and into the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the 63rd time.

Finding the right shots

“It was the best performance during this tournament and obviously I’m pleased with how I played throughout the entire match, particularly in the first two sets,” said the Serbian, who hit 34 winners over the match.

“He stepped it up in the third set … (but) in the tiebreaker I found the right shots, the right serves and closed it out in straight sets.”

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) speaks with Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry after victory during their men's singles match on day six of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 19, 2024. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- Image Credit: AFP

The first week of a Grand Slam for top seeds is first of all about getting through against keen lower-ranked players looking to snatch the limelight with an upset.

Total control

At the Australian Open, there is also the balancing act of wanting enough time on court to get properly match fit after the off-season break and needing to conserve energy for the business end of the tournament.

Djokovic probably expended more energy than he wanted in the first two rounds, but on Friday always looked like he was in control of the match, even when Etcheverry came back at him at the end.