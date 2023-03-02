Dubai: Daniil Medvedev is peaking at the right time, producing an impressive winner against eighth-seeded Borna Coric in a demanding quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Thursday.
After an easy first set, the tenacious third seed, who dropped his serve at the start of the second, reeled off 21 points on the trot to emerge a 6-3, 6-2 winner and book a mouth-watering semifinal against world No 1 Novak Djokovic on Friday.
Unlucky moments
“Borna started playing well in the second, so if I play well like this I could put some pressure on him. Of course, 21 points is my personal record on ATP Tour. I hit some shots better, but he was a bit unlucky in some moments,” Medvedev said after completing a match that had energy-sapping long rallies.
Long rallies
“The match had very long rallies, especially when the balls were old, tough to hit winners with them. Then I said to myself let’s run and let’s see who misses first. Physically it was not an easy match, mentally also I am happy that I managed to get the win,” the 27-year-old added. Medvedev arrived in Dubai after winning back to back title in Qatar Open and Rotterdam titles and will be aiming for the third in a row.
The world No 7 is confident of playing Djokovic and aims to bring out his best. The two have met 13 times so far with the Serb winning nine of them.
“I am playing good right now but when you Novak he is always the favourite. He is playing great and moving great, you can’t say that he is 35 years old. I always had a good fight with him and hoping to play my best tomorrow, because that’s the only way to beat him,” the former world No 1 said.