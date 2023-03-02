Unlucky moments

“Borna started playing well in the second, so if I play well like this I could put some pressure on him. Of course, 21 points is my personal record on ATP Tour. I hit some shots better, but he was a bit unlucky in some moments,” Medvedev said after completing a match that had energy-sapping long rallies.

Daniil Medvedev is happy with his performance in the quarterfinal against Borna Coric. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Long rallies

“The match had very long rallies, especially when the balls were old, tough to hit winners with them. Then I said to myself let’s run and let’s see who misses first. Physically it was not an easy match, mentally also I am happy that I managed to get the win,” the 27-year-old added. Medvedev arrived in Dubai after winning back to back title in Qatar Open and Rotterdam titles and will be aiming for the third in a row.

The world No 7 is confident of playing Djokovic and aims to bring out his best. The two have met 13 times so far with the Serb winning nine of them.