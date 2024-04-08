Monte Carlo: Felix Auger-Aliassime’s reward for a straight-sets opening round win over Luca Nardi at the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday is a showdown with Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz.

Auger-Aliassime dismissed Nardi 6-2, 6-3 in a dominant all-round display to claim only his second win in five appearances in Monte Carlo, the place the Canadian lives and trains.

“It is not the Masters where I have had the most success,” Auger-Aliassime said. “But it is a good start to the week.”

He owns a 3-2 edge over Alcaraz across five previous encounters, but this is the first time they will meet on clay.

Alcaraz, who received a first-round bye in the principality, was limited in practice on Monday, hitting few forehands while again wearing a bandage on his right forearm.

The world No 3 barely warmed up in the gym where he mainly did some stretches and shuttle runs before heading out onto the practice court.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz has yet to win a match at Monte Carlo in his career. He lost his opener in 2022 and withdrew from last year’s tournament.

Miami Open finalist Grigor Dimitrov defeated Monegasque wild card Valentin Vacherot 7-5, 6-2 in the first round. The ninth seed will next face Matteo Berrettini or Miomir Kecmanovic.