Twice champion Andy Murray will miss Wimbledon after having back surgery, the ATP announced on Sunday.
"After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon," the ATP said on social media platform X. "Rest up and recover Andy, we'll miss seeing you there."
Following a victory over Alexei Popyrin at the Queen's Club Championships in his 1,000th tour-level singles contest, Murray withdrew due to the injury while trailing 4-1 in the first set of his second-round match with Jordan Thompson