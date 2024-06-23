Andy Murray 8
Andy Murray waves to supporters after his defeat against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut during their men's singles match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 14, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Twice champion Andy Murray will miss Wimbledon after having back surgery, the ATP announced on Sunday.

"After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon," the ATP said on social media platform X. "Rest up and recover Andy, we'll miss seeing you there."

Following a victory over Alexei Popyrin at the Queen's Club Championships in his 1,000th tour-level singles contest, Murray withdrew due to the injury while trailing 4-1 in the first set of his second-round match with Jordan Thompson