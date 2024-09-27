After an intense week of domestic and European competitions, the Premier League returns this weekend with Matchday 6.

While this weekend may not boast the same level of drama as last week’s thrilling top-of-the-table clash between Manchester City and Arsenal, there’s still a lot to be excited about.

Six teams, including Everton, Crystal Palace and Woleves, are desperately seeking their first victory of the season, while Arsenal, Liverpool, and Aston Villa will aim to maintain the pressure on a Manchester City side missing key midfielder Rodri.

Here’s a look at the key storylines and matchups to watch in this weekend’s Premier League action.

Chelsea to prove their progress?

Since their opening-day defeat to Manchester City, Chelsea have found their stride, going unbeaten in four consecutive Premier League matches.

Under the guidance of Enzo Maresca, the team is beginning to develop a distinct style of play that reflects the Italian manager’s tactical vision. This recent run of form is more than just a string of results - it marks a shift in Chelsea’s footballing philosophy after a dismal few seasons at Stamford Bridge.

At the core of Maresca’s approach is a commitment to deep build-up play, with an emphasis on short, precise passing sequences that start from the back. The goal is to break down high-pressing opponents, a strategy that requires not only technical quality but also composure under pressure.

Maresca’s system has echoes of the approach championed by his opposite number this weekend, Brighton's Fabian Hurzeler, who also relies on a possession-based style to unlock opposition defences.

Leicester City's Italian head coach Enzo Maresca gestures on the touchline during the English FA Cup Quarter Final football match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge, in London, on March 17, 2024.

Although it’s early days, Chelsea’s transformation is beginning to take hold. Last week’s commanding 3-0 victory over West Ham offered a glimpse of the potential Maresca’s side possesses.

After struggling for consistency and identity in recent seasons, particularly under previous management, Chelsea’s performance against West Ham hinted that better days may be on the horizon.

This weekend's clash against Brighton represents a different kind of challenge. Brighton, under Hurzeler, have quickly established themselves as serious contenders for European qualification, and their high-intensity, attacking brand of football has already seen them earn plaudits this season.

As Chelsea prepare to welcome them to Stamford Bridge, Saturday’s match offers Maresca a crucial opportunity to measure the true progress of his side. Can they impose their style against a well-organised team like Brighton? Can they withstand the pressure of a side looking to dominate possession just as much as they are?

If they are to realistically challenge for a return to the Champions League next season, picking up points against the likes of Brighton is essential. These are the kinds of games that will define their season.

How will Man City fare without Rodri?

Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to St James' Park on Saturday for what is set to be one of their toughest tests of the season.

This fixture is particularly significant as it will be City’s first major challenge in the league since losing their influential midfielder, Rodri, to an ACL injury. His absence has left a notable void in Pep Guardiola's team and the statistics underscore just how crucial he has been.

Without Rodri, City have historically struggled. Last season, all three of their Premier League defeats came when the Spanish international wasn’t on the pitch. Since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2019, City have lost seven of the 21 league games in which Rodri did not feature, a surprisingly high loss rate of 33%.

It's a vulnerability that Newcastle will look to exploit, especially considering their success the last time they faced a City side without Rodri, defeating them in 2023.

Rodri could miss the remainder of the season Image Credit: Shutterstock

City will be desperate not to slip up, especially after their last-minute heroics against Arsenal last week.

A defeat could also have implications for the title race, with a number of teams lurking close behind in the standings. If City falter, it would open the door for Liverpool, Aston Villa, Arsenal or even Chelsea to seize the opportunity and potentially move into top spot.

Second-placed Liverpool, level on 12 points with Villa, will head to Molineux to face bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday’s evening kick-off. Villa has a seemingly more straightforward task as they travel to 17th-placed Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, currently fourth with 11 points after their hard-fought draw against City last weekend, will be eager to keep pace with the leaders. They host Leicester City, a team struggling to find their feet and one of six clubs yet to register a win this season.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur looking for much-needed spark

Both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have fallen well short of their early-season expectations. With just seven points each from their first five matches, both teams have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats, leaving them mid-table in 10th and 11th place, far from what fans expected at this stage.

Frustrations are already beginning to surface among supporters of both clubs, with some questioning the direction under their respective managers. However, the mood could quickly shift with a win this weekend, as either team looks to gain some much-needed momentum.

Erik ten Hag is under pressure at Manchester United Image Credit: AP

This weekend’s clash promises to be a thrilling, wide-open affair. Tottenham’s aggressive, high-line approach leaves them vulnerable to counterattacks, while Manchester United’s defensive frailties have made them relatively easy to break down. United have struggled to maintain defensive solidity, conceding goals that have cost them key points. Meanwhile, Spurs’ high-risk, high-reward style under Ange Postecoglou leaves space in behind for fast attacks.

Recent history suggests this matchup will be a lively one. Their last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, while the encounter before that had almost 40 attempts at goal.