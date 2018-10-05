Kolkata: Her coach might not think it’s a realistic target, but Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman on Friday said she is targeting a podium finish at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“It motivates me that all of India is rooting for me now,” Barman said during the India Today Conclave East 2018. “Yes it adds extra pressure, but my sir (Subhas Sarkar) is there with me. He will make me train harder than ever for the 2020 Olympics which is my target.”

At the Asian Games in Indonesia a month ago, Swapna became the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in women’s heptathlon.

Battling poverty and having to do it all with 12 toes — six on each foot — Barman achieved the rare feat with pain due to a toothache during the finals.

The 21-year-old logged 6026 points from the seven events competed for two days. En route the title, she won the high jump (1003 points) and javelin throw (872 points) events and finished second-best in shot put (707 points) and long jump (865 points).

“I have not changed since winning gold at the Asian Games. But the sudden attention from every corner of the country does make me feel special. I sometimes feel I am dreaming,” Barman said.